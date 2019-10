× GRPD searching for parole absconder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are searching for a man accused of absconding from parole.

Al-Von Gipson has two active warrants and is believed to be in the Grand Rapids area.

Police describe the 32-year-old as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Grand Rapids police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.