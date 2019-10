Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTA, Mich. -- If you are looking for something spooky to do for Halloween, there is a new haunted attraction in town.

Abandoned Acres has opened for its second year at 7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW in Sparta. There are two separate corn mazes for people to walk through and be scared along the way.

The owners tell FOX 17 they have more than 40 actors and a ton of animatronics people will enjoy.

For more information, click here.