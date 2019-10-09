Here’s what’s happening at Soaring Eagle Resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel is inviting the whole family to enjoy their "Falling Prices," and they're excited to be celebrating the release of "Frozen 2."

Now through November 27, prices are falling at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Rooms start at $89 per night, Sunday through Thursday. Just be sure to mention Falling Prices Special to get this discount.

"Frozen 2" is almost here! Elsa the Snow Queen, and her Sister Anna head on an adventure and are joined by friends, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven. Soaring Eagle is celebrating the film's release all weekend long, November 22-24. Each night kids will be able to make Elsa's wand and create their own snowflakes. Also, enter to win a $50 celebration cinema gift card. Call 1-877-2EAGLE2 or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com to reserve your room.

Purchase an After School Day Pass to the water park for only $7 per person. The deal is good Monday through Friday, through November 27. It can be used from 3 p.m. to close. Call (989)-817-4801 to reserve passes today.

If you're a fan of country, get ready to rock to the music of Brett Young at the casino on December 6. He was a college baseball pitcher who took up songwriting after an elbow injury, and the rest is history. Some of these hits include "Sleep Without You" and "In Case You Didn't Know." His special guest is Ingrid Andress. Andress splits time between Nashville and L.A. and is known for her single "The Stranger." Tickets are now on sale.

Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant are hitting the stage on October 11.

Johnny Gill has altered the sound of R & B music for over three decades with a signature sound that pairs superior singing with extraordinary showmanship. He’s brought classics to the world like “My My My” “Where Do We Go From Here” and “Perfect Combination”.

Ralph Tresvant is a shining star that has been captivating audiences for over 25 years as a solo artist, actor, entertainer, writer, producer and legendary frontman of the supergroup New Edition. Ralph has continually had chart-topping successes since he first emerged on the scene, Ralph’s defining voice has been solely responsible for hits like" Candy Girl", "Money Can’t Buy You Love", and "Sensitivity."

They're all coming together for a night of laughs. See the unique stand-up comedy styles of Shawn Wayans, Tommy Davidson, and David Alan Grier on the Off-Color Comedy Tour. They'll take the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on October 26.

Rolling Stones calls him a live legacy in the making. Breakout country star Chris Janson, with special guest Runaway June, is coming to the Soaring Eagle Stage on November 1.

Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. Since his debut album four years ago, Janson has been a three-time CMA nominee, released two number-one singles, and was a winner of ACM's Video of the Year for his gold-certified inspiring hit song, "Drunk Girl."

He'll be joined by the three-voice harmony of Runaway June. The lovely voices of Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland, and Jennifer Wayne will bring you back to the early days of country music. Over the past four years, they've climbed up the country music charts with hits like "Head Over Heels" or "Got Me Where I Want You" and "Buy My Own Drinks" and continue to climb up the music charts.

For more mature audiences, get ready to see some of the most gorgeous men alive sing, dance, and more at HUNKS, the world's foremost exotic male dance show. Ladies from all over the world have seen the Hunks perform, and it's a great way to celelbrate ladies' night, a birthday, or a bachelorette party. They'll be making audiences swoon on the Soaring Eagle stage on November 15.

Soaring Eagle wants you to come on down! You could be the next contestant on The Price Is Right Live Show. On November 16, you can get a front-row seat to everyone's favorite game show. If you're lucky enough to be called down, you'll have a chance to win a share of the more than $10 million in cash and fabulous prizes. Contestants will play favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and even the Fabulous Showcase. Plus, lucky audience members can win prizes right in their seats.

Spooktacular Weekends are back at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel this October. All month long there will be a lollipop pumpkin pull, guessing games, poke a pumpkin, crafts, activities and lots of contests.

Also, don't forget to stop in to grab a bite to eat at Nbakade Family Restaurant! All month long, if the kids come to dinner dressed in their Halloween costume, they'll get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree. On top of that, there will be plated specials each weekend, and a Spooktacular Buffet on October 19 and 26 with a selection of spooky delicacies like Vampire Killer Chicken, Baked Zombie Brains, Mummy Dogs, and Smashed Brains.

If you want to enjoy a full weekend of events in October, make sure to book your room now by calling 1-877-2EAGLE2.