Listen to how Skin Envy’s acupuncture treatments are making people look and feel younger

Posted 11:21 AM, October 9, 2019, by

Is age starting to take a toll on your skin? Do you have a few problem spots on your body that just won't go away? Forget going under the knife and losing hours at work due to recovering, Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center's acupuncture services are making men and women look and feel younger.

Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center is running a special for Morning Mix viewers. Buy three acupuncture treatments and get a choice of a free hydrafacial or one month of B12 energy injections. The deal is only good for the first 20 callers.

Call (616)-446-5111 or visit removefat.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.