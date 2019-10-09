× Man sent to hospital after being hit by car on 28th Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car on 28th Street Wednesday morning.

FOX 17 News spoke with the driver involved in the crash. He says the man ran out on the road from the bus stop at the Meijer on the corner of 28th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.

Police say the man was hit by the vehicle headed westbound on 28th Street. The impact broke the car’s windshield.

The man was sent to the hospital with a possible broken leg. He is expected to survive.

The crash blocked a part of the busy intersection for about an hour.