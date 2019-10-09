× Michigan fall color map

WEST MICHIGAN — There are plenty of green leaves still to be found on area trees, but the fall color change is very gradually occurring in and around the state. Thanks to live weather/color spotters around the state that report back to the FOLIAGENETWORK.com every few days, attached is a map showing where the fall colors are the best thus far. (See below)

As of October 7, the western U.P. and northern lower Michigan has moderate color, while much of the remainder of the state is currently in low color. While Thursday may be a great day to just plain get outside, perhaps take that final late summer/early fall walk on the beach or down the pier, this weekend may be fit better for inside movies or cleaning the basement.

A strong low pressure system (already bringing snow to the Northern Rockies and Northern Plains), will be blasting in here with a cold front on Friday. That will generate wind, rain, and sharply colder temperatures. In fact, we’ll go from the 70s Thursday, to 60s on Friday, and fall into the 40s for Saturday. It will be downright cold and blustery. That said, we’re sure to lose a lot more of the leaves on the trees this weekend as winds stay brisk to strong all weekend.

