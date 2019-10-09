Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The culinary scene in Grand Rapids continues to garner accolades.

According to the website, WalletHub, Grand Rapids ranks 25th in the ranking of the "Best Foodie Cities in America."

WalletHub compared 182 cities across two key categories of the foodie lifestyle, whether dining out or at home: affordability, diversity, accessibility, and quality.

Grand Rapids received an overall score of 50.49. It ranks number five for affordability and number 40 for diversity, accessibility, and quality.

The top spot went to Portland, Oregon.

2. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital wants you to help say goodnight to the kids staying there at another Project Night Lights.

The event is where tons of people, along with law enforcement, come out and line the streets with flashlights and lights from the fire trucks and police cars.

The event runs from 8:30 to 8:40 p.m.

Parking is free at Spectrum Health Parking Ramps until 9 p.m.

3. The family will jump for joy at this news! A new indoor trampoline park is coming to Holland.

Urban Air Adventure Park will open up at The Shops at Westshore, formerly where Chuck E. Cheese used to operate.

The adventure park will take up nearly 33,000-square-foot at the mall in the southern portion of the building.

Urban Air Adventure Park will also include a cafe, areas for dodgeball, basketball, gymnastics, an obstacle course, virtual reality, bumper cars, a zip line, rock climbing, and a foam pit.

If everything goes as expected, it'll open up in May 2020.

4. The Ionia County YMCA is holding a free adult swim test on October 13.

Stop by the Y anytime between 1-3 p.m. and see where you would fall in the Water Safety Ranking. From there you'll learn about safe water habits and what you can do to protect yourself when swimming in the lake.

The test is open to ages 14 and older. Sign up by calling (616)-527-5760.

5. Christmas fanatics will no longer have to wait until December to start prepping for the holidays.

Diptyque wants to help people get an early start on Christmas shopping. The luxury fragrance company is releasing a new advent calendar chock full of candles, perfumes, lotions, and more.

The brand's 24-day countdown to Christmas even contains ornaments for the tree. These Advent calendars are currently available for preorder, but Diptyque isn't launching them until October 16. The calendars will cost a little over $400.