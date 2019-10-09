Noodles & Company introduces califlower-infused noodles to menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking to lower your carbs? Or maybe you want to find a creative and tasty way to work more veggies into your diet? Noodles and Company is offering a new noodle alternative infused with cauliflower called the Caulifloodle.

The cauliflower-infused noodle will be a permanent addition to the Noodles menu and guests can substitute Caulifloodles into any dish on the menu at no additional cost.

Noodles and Company will also serve two dishes for a limited time:

Cauliflower Rigatoni in Light Onion Cream Sauce: Cauliflower-infused rigatoni in light onion cream sauce with roasted zucchini, mushrooms, and spinach, finished with MontAmoré cheese and parsley.

Noodles and Company has West Michigan locations in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Holland.

To find one near you, visit noodles.com.