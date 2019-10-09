× Off-duty officers arrested after scuffle at GR bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two off-duty police officers from Clinton County are accused of starting a fight at a Grand Rapids bar overnight.

The fight happened early Wednesday morning at The Web Bar on Richmond Street.

Deb Owen, the bar’s owner, says it started after the officers were asked to leave for being asked to leave for being too intoxicated.

“They were fine and then they went to another bar and they came back with a couple of ladies and he refused to serve them because they were a little lit,” Owen said.

At that point, Owen says the officers became belligerent, leading to patrons getting involved trying to get the officers to leave out the back.

The incident ended with the bartender having a black eye, a patron being kicked in the head, and two Bath Township police officers being arrested by Grand Rapids police.

The officers, identified by the Bath Township Police Department as Bryan Miller and Payton Warner, were taken to the Kent County jail on an assault charge. Miller and Warner were in town for training.

Grand Rapids Sgt. John Wittowski says the scuffle is an example of how nobody is above the law and the consequences of too much alcohol.

“I think this is a perfect example of alcohol being an issue,” Wittowski said. “People tend to make very poor decisions when they have too much alcohol. No one’s immune, certainly a police officer is not immune to that.”