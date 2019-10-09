Roll-over crash injures 2

Posted 9:57 PM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04PM, October 9, 2019

PENN TWP. Mich. — Two Indiana residents were injured when their car rolled.

Christopher Lee, 40, was driving on Decatur Road when the vehicle left the pavement just north of Shurte Street. The car hit a curb and flipped over, landing on its top. Lee and his 32 year-old passenger, Alicia Egber, were taken to Lakeland hospital in Niles for their injuries.

Cass County Deputies are still investigating this crash, but were able to let us know seat belts were worn and speed seems to have been a component of the crash.

