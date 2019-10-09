Trash cans set on fire inside Battle Creek rest stop

Posted 8:42 AM, October 9, 2019

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Firefighters put out a fire in trash cans at the I-94 East rest stop early Wednesday morning.

According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, the fires were intentionally set around 4:30 a.m. Trash cans in both of the men’s bathrooms had flames coming out of them. Crews used water cans to put out the fires.

State Police are in the process of questioning a number of people possibly involved in this situation. So far, no arrests have been announced.

Officials haven’t said if the building suffered any damage. The men’s bathrooms at the rest stop near the Capital Avenue off-ramp will be closed until the Michigan Department of Transportation ensures that everything is in working order.

 

