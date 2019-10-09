Union gets three late goals to win district game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Union trailed Mona Shores, 1-0, with just over six minutes to play in the boys soccer district opener Wednesday at Houseman Field, that is when Daniel Mireku came to the rescue.

Mireku, scored two goals in 46 seconds to give the Red Hawks the lead for good with just 5:15 to play in regulation.

"It feels great," Mireku said. "It feels good to help the team, "We`ve just got to keep our heads up. We can`t give up that fast. We`ve just got to play strong and things can happen like that."

Union added one more goal for a 3-1 win. It was the third time the Red Hawks beat Mona Shore this season.

"We had a lot more possession, a lot more shots on goal but they are a solid team," Union head coach Juan Zavala said. "A third win against your conference rival, it is always good it always feels good."

Union (16-2) won the OK Black this season with a perfect 12-0 record.

The Red Hawks advance to the district semifinals next Tuesday at Hudsonville to play the winner of tomorrow's West Ottawa-Hudsonville game.