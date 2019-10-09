Walk through new homes and support local charities at Taste and Tour

Posted 12:02 PM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01PM, October 9, 2019

Check out new home plans and models made by Eastbrook Homes while raising funds for nonprofit organizations at the third annual Taste and Tour.

Throughout the month of October, Eastbrook Homes is hosting 19 different events, with each one supporting a local charity. Taste and Tour is a collective effort to give back to the community and inspire change.

From local beer and wine tastings to a spooky Halloween event, there are lots of great opportunities to have fun as a community and support great causes.

Guests can also check out the newest Eastbrook Homes floor plans, home models, latest phases, and much more.

Learn more about the Taste and Tour and RSVP at eastbrookhomes.com/tour.

