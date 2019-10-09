× Woman arrested for alleged assault at GR Wendy’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have arrested a woman who allegedly assaulted a manager at a Grand Rapids Wendy’s.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the Wendy’s on Michigan Avenue.

Police say the woman walked in and confronted the manager, leading to the assault. The manager had cuts on her head, but no weapons were used.

The woman allegedly ran away from the restaurant after, but officers got in touch with her on a different issue late Tuesday night and eventually connected her to the assault.

She was arrested and faces a charge of assault and battery.

Investigators say she had prior disputes at the location.