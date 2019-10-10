2 Grand Haven public works employees accused of embezzlement

Posted 3:30 PM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 03:33PM, October 10, 2019

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two Grand Haven Department of Public Works employees are on administrative leave during an embezzlement investigation.

Police say they received information about the possible embezzlement from the public works department in the spring before handing the investigation over to Michigan State Police.

MSP has since given their findings to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office for review of possible charges.

Information on who the employees are, what they may have taken or how they embezzled wasn’t clear.

Both employees are on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation. The City of Grand Haven will conduct its own investigation after the criminal case is finished.

