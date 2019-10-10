850 foster children to be impacted by Gov. Whitmer’s budget cuts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A non-profit that places children in foster care fears Governor Whitmer’s budget will make them close their doors, impacting 850 children throughout Kent County.

The West Michigan Partnership for Children has a $2 million budget for staff and administrative costs. Separate from the $1 billion line-item vetoes, there was an administrative transfer, stripping $2 million from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ contract with WMPC. In effect, it would strip WMPC of their operational costs and force the non-profit to close its doors.

“That would obliterate our organization,” said Kristyn Peck, CEO of WMPC.

In a Kent County Commission meeting Thursday evening, WMPC voiced their concerns about the move and the impact it would have across the region.

“We feel like we still have a lot of work cut out for us that we would like to do so that we can continue improving the system so that we can create better futures and improved outcomes for the kids and families we’re serving,” said Peck.

Many commissioners said they were in favor of saving WMPC and keeping it out of politics.

“It is also what makes it so frustrating for anybody who looks at how this system functions and how it works and the outcomes it has generated, to have it sitting in the balance because of a budget dispute and not because the system, not because the programs, not because the initiative isn’t successful in making changes but for some other political reason” said Commissioner Stan Stek.

If nothing changes, WMPC may be forced to close its doors in as little as 30 days. Other public agencies would then be forced up to pick up the case-load of the children WMPC is currently working with.

WMPC leaders are meeting Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist on Friday to discuss more surrounding the situation.