Biker hits hits 2 deer in Cass County

JEFFERSON TWP. Mich. — A biker was hospitalized after hitting 2 deer with his motorcycle just before 6 p.m. Thursday night.
Edwardsburg man, Frank Kagel III, was riding his motorcycle on Monette Street when he collided with 2 deer near Brick Church Road. Kagel was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.
Lil B's
Where the deer drunk or wearing a helmet. Why were they jay walking accross the road. Are the deer going to be charged with anything