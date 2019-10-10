Biker hits hits 2 deer in Cass County

Posted 8:04 PM, October 10, 2019, by

JEFFERSON TWP. Mich. — A biker was hospitalized after hitting 2 deer with his motorcycle just before 6 p.m. Thursday night.

Edwardsburg man, Frank Kagel III, was riding his motorcycle on Monette Street when he collided with 2 deer near Brick Church Road. Kagel was taken to  Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

1 Comment

  • Lil B's

    Where the deer drunk or wearing a helmet. Why were they jay walking accross the road. Are the deer going to be charged with anything

    Reply
