Bra bedazzling event to help non-profit that supports women in need

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We are a week away from a fun event to collect undergarments for women in need in West Michigan.

Delight in Designs, 5426 Northland Drive NE in Grand Rapids, is hosting a Bra Bedazzling event next Wednesday, October 16 in Kent County.

The idea is for you to bring two bras, one to decorate and one to be donated to the organization “I Support the Girls’, a group which provides undergarments to high school girls, battered women or women in need.

Guests will be able to decorate using sequins, ribbons, glitters and bows. They will then be hung up at Kimberly’s Boutique in Rockford and people will have the chance to vote on their favorite design.

“We really hope this becomes an annual thing and we kinda get on the map for it. I just think it`s a fun, zany, crazy idea. It`s a way to get awareness about the need for one. I am a breast cancer survivor myself so again just kinda getting that awareness. That`s why we chose October to do it in. Being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. So just a fun fun way because we definitely know there`s a serious component to this as well but just to have fun with it,” said co-owner Jessica Crosby.

The winner will get a $25 gift card to Delight in Designs.