Coolest air in 5 months hits this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — After several days of near perfect conditions across West Michigan, we look for much cooler weather to blow into the region for the weekend. The coolest air in five months is expected to arrive.

The last time we had an afternoon high temperature in the 40s was on May 2, when a max reading of 49 degrees was registered in Grand Rapids. The current forecast has us only hitting 47 degrees this Saturday.

High temperatures this workweek have been 67, 69, and 70 respectively for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Enjoy one more day of very nice weather here on Thursday.

We look for a mix of sun and clouds (filtered sun as high-level clouds pass by ) and temperatures in the lower half of the 70s.

The low pressure system which is to change our weather rather dramatically across West Michigan is gathering over the central United States and will be taking a track from western Iowa northward into southern Minnesota and ultimately northward to near the Canadian border by later on Friday. Scattered showers will likely develop from a general east to west direction across our viewing area early Friday morning.

The better chance for more widespread rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms comes late morning into the afternoon and early evening hours. Total rain amounts from this system look to fall between 0.75″ – 1.00″ area-wide by late Friday evening.

This strong fall storm system will send a cold front eastward into West Michigan by mid-afternoon Friday. This frontal boundary will bring down our coolest air of the fall season thus far.

Before that happens, high temperatures on Friday will reach the middle to, perhaps, upper 60s by early afternoon. Numbers will fall into the lower 50s through the evening. We drop into the lower 40s by daybreak Saturday.

With winds expected to be quite brisk behind the passage of this cold front and with actual thermometer readings in the lower 40s, wind chills can be as low as the lower 30s early on Saturday morning.

Expect a windy Saturday along with chilly high temperatures in the upper 40s. It remains quite cool and windy into Sunday as well. Overall, the weekend should give partly sunny skies with the best chance for any wet weather to come in the form of a few isolated showers on Sunday.