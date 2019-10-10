× Dump truck hits power pole, overturns in Allegan County

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency crews are working to clear the scene of a dump truck that overturned early Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff office say the driver of the truck hit a power pole and then overturned at the intersection of Division Avenue S and 146th Avenue SW in Leighton Township of Allegan County.

We’re told the driver was hospitalized but only with minor injuries.

Still no word on what caused the crash.