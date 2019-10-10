Employee arrested after bomb threat at YMCA

Posted 3:55 PM, October 10, 2019, by

ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to a Berrien County YMCA he works at.

Authorities say 48-year-old Mario Cummings called at 7:07 a.m. Thursday and said he placed a bomb in the YMCA on Hollywood Road in Royalton Township, near St. Joseph.

Emergency crews went to the building, had it evacuated and searched for a bomb or suspicious package. Nothing was found and the YMCA was reopened.

Later, investigators identified Cummings as a suspect, and say he confessed to making a false bomb threat. Authorities said he is an employee at the YMCA.

Cummings is charged with making a false report of terrorism.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.