Employee arrested after bomb threat at YMCA

ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to a Berrien County YMCA he works at.

Authorities say 48-year-old Mario Cummings called at 7:07 a.m. Thursday and said he placed a bomb in the YMCA on Hollywood Road in Royalton Township, near St. Joseph.

Emergency crews went to the building, had it evacuated and searched for a bomb or suspicious package. Nothing was found and the YMCA was reopened.

Later, investigators identified Cummings as a suspect, and say he confessed to making a false bomb threat. Authorities said he is an employee at the YMCA.

Cummings is charged with making a false report of terrorism.