Evening with the Stars to benefit Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Posted 8:18 AM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:19AM, October 10, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Organizers are preparing for the 3rd annual Evening with the Stars fundraiser benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The event is Saturday, October 26 from 6-11 p.m. at Thousand Oaks Golf Club of Kent County.

Participants can expect to see some of the area’s most entertaining celebrities, competing to earn “Cure Cash” tips in order to be named the Shining Star.

Last year our celebrities really got into the spirit of the event by singing, dancing, and just being awesome to earn tips! In addition to our fantastic stars, the event includes a live band, delicious dinner, specialty drinks and live and silent auctions.

