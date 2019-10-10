Fallen firefighters to be honored during lights-only parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Cascade Township Fire Department is hosting the 19th annual West Michigan Silent Night Memorial Service and Parade to honor fallen firefighters on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The silent parade recognizes and honors any firefighter, active or retired, who lost their life in the past year, whether they were in the line of duty or not.

The evening will begin with a memorial service at the Cascade branch of the Kent District Library at 7 p.m. where there will be a presentation of colors from the Honor Guard. Each Kent County Fire Department will have the chance to announce deceased firefighter personnel while bells toll and bagpipers play “Amazing Grace.”

The parade then begins at 7:30 p.m. with a blessing of any fire vehicles less than a year old. After the blessing, all emergency lights are turned on but no sirens or air horns are activated, creating a “silent parade.”

“This evening is a way to make sure the bravery and dedication of fallen firefighters are remembered forever,” said Cascade Fire Chief Adam Magers. “We are honored to once again host the event as we offer our personnel and the public a way to give thanks to those who have answered the last alarm.”

The public is encouraged to light the parade route with flashlights and American flags. The parade will begin at 28th Street to Cascade Road, to Burton Street, to Kraft Ave, to 28th Street and end at Cascade Fellowship Christian Reformed Church, 6655 Cascade Road.

After the parade, Kent County Fire Departments will display fire vehicles at the Cascade Fellowship Christian Reformed Church parking lot for the public to view. Food and refreshments will be provided.

For more information about the event, please visit cascadetwp.com or call 616.949.1500.

Here is a map of the route: