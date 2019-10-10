Federal tax cut for craft breweries set to expire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A federal tax cut that provides relief to craft brewers is set to expire in just a couple months.

The tax cut passed by congress in 2017, helped a lot of local breweries expand and now there's a nationwide effort to make sure they keep seeing the benefit of a lower rate.

Across the nation, craft beer makers are urging congress to pass the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act.

The current legislation gives small brewers a 50 percent reduction of their federal excise tax, but it expires at the end of 2019.

"It was relief, for a lot of us, I can speak personally that gave us a little cash flow ease, it was something we used to hire employees, buy new equipment it definitely helped out," Cedar Springs Brewing Company's Dave Ringler said.

The new act would make that tax cut permanent.

"We’re all little guys, almost all of us are entrepreneurs that are sole proprietors or small business people so it really does help main street," Ringler added.

"Small breweries really are the life blood of small communities its been a huge part of revitalization in communities not only here in Michigan but nationally," Ringler said.

As the industry begins to slow, those tax cuts are even more helpful.

"Craft beer while it’s still growing, local brewers while they are still growing, it’s slowing and it is getting more competitive out there. Every little bit helps and every little bit hurts, every dollar does count as we are trying to employ as many local people as we can, Ringler said.

"Craft brewing has a a lot of ancillary effects, we are big part of local tourism and we are big part of local agriculture, we use a lot of suppliers both in our brewhouse who are a local as well as our kitchen, so it does have a trickle down effect all the way across the board when we have to tighten our belts it spreads across to all those areas," Ringler explained.

The bill was re-introduced in February, as of the end of September, it’s received close to 300 co-sponsors including 12 of the 14 members of congress from Michigan.