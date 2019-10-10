× Former Habitat for Humanity official charged with embezzlement

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The former executive director at Muskegon’s Habitat for Humanity is charged with embezzling from the nonprofit.

Andrew Mann is accused of stealing from Habitat for Humanity from October 2017 to July 2019.

Police got involved after an internal investigation led to questions about the organization’s finances. Mann allegedly paid for personal expenses and got cash advances with the company credit card.

He also allegedly took his family to Disney World with stolen money.

Mann has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of embezzlement.