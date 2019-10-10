× Grant Parker’s grab voted top play of week six

(FOX 17) — Ravenna senior Grant Parker’s one-hand catch has won the online vote for play of the week from week six.

Parker’s catch gained 36 yards to the Montague 2-yard line in the third quarter of the Bulldogs 17-7 win over the Wildcats.

Parker scored a on a 4-yard run two plays later to put his team up 17-0.

Ravenna (5-1) hosts Hart (1-5) this week and will travel to Oakridge (6-0) in week eight for what will likely determine the West Michigan Conference champion.