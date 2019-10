× Ike Irish takes Blitz Boss vote for week six

(FOX 17) — Hudsonville sophomore quarterback Ike Irish has been crowned the top Blitz Boss for week six of the high school football season collecting 54% of the online votes.

Irish had touchdown runs of 35, 42 and 10 yards and also ran in three 2-point conversions in the Eagles 44-21 win at Grandville.

Irish and Hudsonville take on Rockford Friday night in a battle for first place in the OK Red.