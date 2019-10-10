Iron Chef GR returns to see which local chef will reign supreme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Knives are being sharpened, recipes are being refined, and the competitive juices are flowing as Iron Chef GR is set to determine which local chef reigns supreme.

Guests can watch local chefs compete to make a delicious entree, but the catch is they have to make it with the list of ingredients supplied for them. There will also be a mystery ingredient, so the chefs have to be creative in what they make.

Tickets cost $100 per person or $180 per couple. All of the proceeds will benefit the Cascade Community Foundation's service to Ada, Cascade, and Forest Hills nonprofits.

Iron Chef GR will take place on Monday, October 14 at 6 p.m. at Northern Jet Management.

RSVP by email, call (616)-499-2060, or purchase tickets online.