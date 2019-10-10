Kalamazoo asks for public input in superintendent search

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools is giving the public 11 opportunities to voice their expectations for the next superintendent.

The school district says they are hoping to hear from anyone and everyone with any interest in the outcome. The public is invited to attend 1 or all meetings as desired, and have created an online survey to collect online input.

“At each meeting, a Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) consultant will provide an overview of the search process and collect input on the qualities, experience, and skills the participants desire in the next superintendent.” Kalamazoo Public Schools told FOX 17.

The meetings run October 14th through 28th, some days holding multiple meetings and locations to make attending easier.

  • Monday, Oct. 14, 7p.m, Maple Street Magnet School, 922 W. Maple St.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2 p.m., Friendship Village, 1400 N. Drake Road
  • Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Eastside Neighborhood Assoc., 1301 E. Main St.
  • Thursday, Oct.17, 10 a.m., Kalamazoo Public Library, 315 S. Rose St.
  • Thursday, Oct.17, 5:30 p.m., El Concilio, 930 Lake St. (translators available)
  • Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., Kalamazoo Central High School, 2432 N. Drake Road
  • Monday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., Loy Norrix High School, 606 E. Kilgore Road
  • Tuesday, Oct. 22, 12 p.m., Kalamazoo Public Library, Oshtemo, 7265 W. Main St.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., Galilee Baptist Church, 1216 N. Westnedge Ave.
  • Monday, Oct. 28, 2 p.m., YWCA, 353 E. Michigan Ave.
  • Monday, Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m., Northside Association for Community Development, 612 N. Park
    St.

Former superintendent, Dr. Michael Rice left KPS for a position as the Michigan State Superintendent of Education in May.

The district would like to underline these meetings are not interviews, but opportunities for public comment on the search. Interviews will be held at future public meetings.

