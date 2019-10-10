Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. America's premium workwear brand is opening a new store in West Michigan. Carhartt will be opening the doors to its new location on 28th Street at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids.

The grand opening will include food trucks along with a t-shirt giveaway.

Carhartt is just one of the six new retailers at Centerpoint. T-Mobile, European Wax Center, and MOD Pizza recently opened there.

Lands' End and a restaurant called Vitality Bowls are expected to open sometime this Fall.

2. Practice started at the end of September, now the Grand Rapids Griffins are gearing up for their home opener game against the Milwaukee Admirals.

The game is Friday night at 7 at Van Andel Arena. Fans can enjoy $2 beers and hot dogs.

The first 2,500 people in the door will get a Griffins magnet schedule.

Also, look for coverage on the game on Friday's Fox 17 News at 10.

3. Delight in Designs is hosting a bra bedazzling event next Wednesday in Kent County.

The idea is for women to bring two bras, one to decorate and one to be donated to the organization "I Support the Girls."

The group provides undergarments to high school girls, battered women, or women in need.

Guests will be able to decorate using sequins, ribbons, glitters, and bows.

They will then be hung up at Kimberly's Boutique in Rockford giving people the chance to vote on their favorite design. The winner will get a $25 gift card to delight and design.

4. Shauna Hill was having a rough day when she dropped her phone down a storm drain at the Chick-Fil-A in Stafford, Virginia. When she and her son got out of the van, her phone fell right down the drain.

Luckily, Seth had just got off his shift and wanted to help. After several tried he realized the manhole cover wasn't bolted down.

So they lifted it together and he went down and retrieved the phone.

Hill shared the experience on social media where dozens of people commented, praising the employee.

5. Even Starbucks has a Happy Hour, and it's expanding.

Starting today teh popular coffee chain will offer buy-one-get-one-free on any grande or larger handcrafted drink.

The deal includes a range of beverages from frappuccinos to cold brews and takes place on Thursdays between 2-7 p.m.

Before this, the deals were limited to certain drinks, now, the coffee world is their oyster.

In order to take full advantage of the sales, you need to download the official Starbucks app and set up an account.