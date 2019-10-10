× MSP: No injuries in rollover crash on US-131 at 36th Street

WYOMING, Mich. — Michigan State Police say no one was hurt following a rollover crash at US-131 at 36th Street in Wyoming.

It happened early Thursday morning in the northbound lanes of US-131 causing a hiccup for morning commuters.

The left two lanes were blocked for some time, backing up traffic all the way to M-6.

MSP say the driver was not hurt in the crash and believe it was caused by a mechanic failure.

The crash remains under investigation.