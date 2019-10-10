Utility worker hit, killed in Grand Rapids

The scene of a fatal crash on Oct. 10, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Part of Hall Street is shut down after a utility worker was killed in a crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Hall Street over US-131 in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police said the person who was killed was contracted by the city to do work on utility lines.

Police didn’t immediately specify what caused the crash. A section of Hall Street is closed while officers investigate the scene.

**This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it is made available.**

