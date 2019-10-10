Pre+Probiotic Facial Party in GR

Posted 9:54 AM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:56AM, October 10, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Tonight you have a chance to learn about the revolutionary advances Pure Haven has been making in the world of organic skincare.

The Pre+Probiotic Facial Party is planned from 6:30-8 p.m. at Sacred Springs Kombucha, 1059 Wealthy Street SE Suite B in Grand Rapids.

Along with being 100% free of toxins, the company now offers  new pre +probiotic skincare products with clinically proven results to reverse signs of aging with near-immediate results.

Enjoy a free facial while learning helpful tips about healthy living. Invite a friend to join you for this fun evening. Prizes and specials for this event! Attend to get entered.

