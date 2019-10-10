Priority Health offering additional coverage with auto insurance changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Big changes are on the way for Michigan's no-fault auto insurance. Cheaper car insurance rates are expected to kick in next summer. However, one health insurance provider says drivers could see negative consequences.

Marti Lolli, Priority Health's chief marketing officer said, "It's really important right now when people are making their choices for health insurance that they understand how their insurance product works."

In July 2020, drivers will no longer be required to purchase unlimited no-fault PIP benefits. PIP, short for personal injury protection, covers injuries from auto accidents. The law promises savings on auto insurance ranging from 10% to 45% depending on the level of PIP coverage the driver chooses.

"Our fear is that consumers will get caught in the middle. They won't buy the coverage that they need," Lolli explained.

If you are going to remove or lessen your PIP coverage, it's the hope of some health insurance providers that — during upcoming open enrollment —you will pay for the added protection through health insurance to make sure you’re covered.

Lolli said, "So we made a decision for those individuals buying their own coverage this year that we will cover auto-related medical expenses so that they'll have that level of protection should something unexpected happen."

She says the coverage is for no additional charge through Priority Health’s direct-to-consumer coverage. People with employer-sponsored benefits, close to half of the population, need to check with their employer.