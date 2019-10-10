Quality is No Accident at Meijer, especially when it comes to Purple Cow Ice Cream

Posted 11:08 AM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, October 10, 2019

Quality is no accident at Meijer, and that's the very concept highlighted in commercials and billboards all across the Midwest.

The "Quality is No Accident" campaign highlights various departments within Meijer, including meat, produce, bakery, clothing, and pharmacy. The commercials are about the commitment to provide quality products to Meijer customers.

The campaign is special because, for the first time, the retailer relied on team members instead of actors to vouch for all their products in its commercials.

One of those commercials focuses on what it takes to make the best Purple Cow Birthday Cake ice cream. Watch it here.

Fred Meijer started Purple Cow in the 60s. The name was inspired by his love for a poem about a Purple Cow. But everyone says Fred’s joyful personality was the brand’s true inspiration. Purple Cow is actually the number one brand of ice cream at Meijer.

Meijer is also introducing limited-edition flavors four times a year for each season. This year's flavors for fall are Pumpkin Pie and Caramel Apple Pie.

Coming up in the winter, they'll serve Peppermint Stick and Hot Chocolate.

See a complete list of Purple Cow flavors and more products at meijer.com.

