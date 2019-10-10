Senator: Whitmer-backed budget bill is ‘olive branch’ to GOP

Watch live: Jared Chance sentencing

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at an event on Sept. 11, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new budget bill backed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would partially or fully undo some of the funding vetoes she issued.

The supplemental spending legislation introduced Thursday would also fund a number of her priorities, such as covering tuition for adults age 25 and older to attend community college to obtain job skills.

Whitmer last week vetoed $947 million in Republican-proposed spending while signing the new state budget.

The bill would partially or fully restore funding for an autism program, county veteran services, sheriff road patrols and an increased Medicaid reimbursement rate for rural hospitals.

Democratic Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. of East Lansing says his bill is an “olive branch” and attempt to start “real” budget conversations with Republicans who control the Legislature.

