Spartan teen who wasn’t supposed to walk marches in marching band

SPARTA, MICH. —

It’s been a long road to the 50 yard line for Aaron VanKampen. At just one year old, he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. But Aaron hasn’t let that stop him from his dream of being in the marching band.

We first introduced you to Aaron back in 2007. That’s when he got a breakthrough surgery that made walking a possibility. By 2013, he was walking on his own.

Now Aaron is a senior in high school. For the last three years, he’s played his trumpet from the sidelines as a member of the marching band. All the walking and standing was too tiring.

Until this year.

“For rehearsal, I didn’t sit down for a good three hours,” Aaron VanKampen said.

Aaron’s band director had to make him sit down.

“Because I’m stubborn. And because we have to learn sets…and I wanted to learn them. I don’t want to be sitting out trying to learn them later. I want to learn them now,” VanKampen said.

It’s Aaron’s stubbornness that works in his favor. It’s pretty clear; he never doubted if he’d be able to march.

For his mom watching Aaron is a miracle.

“You get teary eyed. Like I am now. …it’s pretty special. Because everyone told us he wouldn’t be able to do it. So it’s pretty neat to see him do it,” Heather VanKampen said.

For Aaron, it’s a way to feel a part of something bigger than him.

“It just helps a lot. Usually it’s the only thing I’m looking forward to every day. Is coming here,” Aaron said.