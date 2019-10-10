Spartan teen who wasn’t supposed to walk marches in marching band

Posted 11:35 PM, October 10, 2019, by

SPARTA, MICH. —

It’s been a long road to the 50 yard line for Aaron VanKampen. At just one year old, he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. But Aaron hasn’t let that stop him from his dream of being in the marching band.

We first introduced you to Aaron back in 2007. That’s when he got a breakthrough surgery that made walking a possibility. By 2013, he was walking on his own.

Now Aaron is a senior in high school. For the last three years, he’s played his trumpet from the sidelines as a member of the marching band. All the walking and standing was too tiring.

Until this year.

“For rehearsal, I didn’t sit down for a good three hours,” Aaron VanKampen said.

Aaron’s band director had to make him sit down.

“Because I’m stubborn. And because we have to learn sets…and I wanted to learn them. I don’t want to be sitting out trying to learn them later. I want to learn them now,” VanKampen said.

It’s Aaron’s stubbornness that works in his favor. It’s pretty clear; he never doubted if he’d be able to march.

For his mom watching Aaron is a miracle.

“You get teary eyed. Like I am now. …it’s pretty special. Because everyone told us he wouldn’t be able to do it. So it’s pretty neat to see him do it,” Heather VanKampen said.

For Aaron, it’s a way to feel a part of something bigger than him.

“It just helps a lot. Usually it’s the only thing I’m looking forward to every day. Is coming here,” Aaron said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.