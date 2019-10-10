Sturgis police, fire departments investigating arson, property damage

Posted 10:53 AM, October 10, 2019, by

STURGIS, Mich. — Sturgis’ police and fire departments are investigating several incidents of property destruction and a suspected arson.

The fire broke out around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Arden Park Street in a detached garage. When fire crews arrived, they put out the small fire and found damage in other areas of the building and property.

Early Thursday morning, police were called for another report of destruction of property complaint in the same area where a building was damaged.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Sturgis police at 269-651-3231.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.