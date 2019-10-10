× Sturgis police, fire departments investigating arson, property damage

STURGIS, Mich. — Sturgis’ police and fire departments are investigating several incidents of property destruction and a suspected arson.

The fire broke out around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Arden Park Street in a detached garage. When fire crews arrived, they put out the small fire and found damage in other areas of the building and property.

Early Thursday morning, police were called for another report of destruction of property complaint in the same area where a building was damaged.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Sturgis police at 269-651-3231.