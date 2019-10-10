× Suspect arrested after shooting at Kzoo apartment

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating the second shooting at a Kalamazoo apartment complex in the last two weeks.

The latest shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Ridge Apartments off Alamo Avenue.

People calling 911 to report hearing gunshots gave a description of the suspect, who was seen by an officer near Douglas Avenue and W Paterson Street. The officer ran after the suspect and arrested him after a short pursuit and recovered a gun.

Shortly after, a vehicle arrived at a local hospital with a victim with two gunshot wounds. Police searched that vehicle and found a second firearm and arrested a 24-year-old man with an outstanding warrant and on charges related to the gun inside the vehicle.

Police didn’t specify what led up to the shooting. The victim’s injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man, is in custody on charges related to the shooting and having a firearm. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Kalamazoo police at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.