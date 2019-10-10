Visit Dr. Hoot and other animal friends at the Harvest Festival

Posted 10:30 AM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29AM, October 10, 2019

Blandford Nature Center is celebrating the coming of Fall with the Blandford Harvest Festival on Saturday.

The festival will have all kinds of fall-themed activities like scarecrow making, candle dipping, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, games/crafts, and more.

Food trucks Doughrunts and Tamales Mary will be on the property serving food, plus there will be fresh cider for the kids and hard cider for the adults.

The Harvest Festival will take place on October 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit blandfordnaturecenter.org.

