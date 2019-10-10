× ‘You should never be allowed free’: Jared Chance sentenced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jared Chance will likely spend the rest of his life in prison, after murdering and dismembering Ashley Young in 2018.

“I believe you are evil,” Judge Trusock said before handing down the sentence of 100 to 200 years in prison. That’s far above the state guidelines for second-degree murder.

The judge explained that Chance will not be eligible for parole until he is 130 years old.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 News for the latest updates.