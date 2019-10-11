Calhoun Co. detectives investigating two spas in connection to human trafficking complaint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s office is investigating two spas in connection to a human trafficking complaint, stated the department in a press release.

Sheriff Matt Saxton said detectives searched the Highway Spa in Marengo Township and Avenue Spa in Battle Creek simultaneously on Thursday at 3 p.m.

“It’s been an ongoing investigation for a little over a year,” Sheriff Saxton said during an interview at headquarters in Battle Creek. “Through that investigation, we were able to get the search warrants yesterday for documentation and paperwork.”

When the detectives entered both locations, they encountered several people, he said. The detectives seized documents, cell phones and camera equipment.

“Two females where arrested on outstanding warrants,” he said. “Nobody was arrested in connection with this case.”

The investigation is on going, he said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

“There are females being trafficked. We want to make sure they’re safe,” Sheriff Saxrton said. “We know that there are females being trafficked that weren’t at either site yesterday. And we’re asking if they want to come forward to please come forward and talk to our investigator.”