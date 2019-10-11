Driver killed when semi crashes, catches fire along I-94

NEW BUFFALO TWP. Mich. — A semi-truck driver was killed just before 9 a.m. Friday morning when the truck crashed and caught fire.

The semi crashed on westbound I-94 and was already on fire when rescue crews arrived. Witnesses told police the semi-truck hit the guardrail, then ran off the road before hitting a tree and catching fire.

Crews pulled the driver out of the truck, but he had already died. Police do not yet know if the crash was caused by a mechanical issue, or if the driver was having a medical emergency at the time he hit the guardrail. An autopsy will be done at WMU Homer Stryker School of Medicine in Kalamazoo.

The truck was hauling clothing to Wisconsin. The driver was alone at the time of the crash and his identity is being withheld until family can be notified.