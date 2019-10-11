GRAM’s “Art of Wordless Storytelling” exhibit opens Oct. 12

Posted 10:34 AM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33AM, October 11, 2019

A picture is worth a thousand words, and a new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Art Museum is featuring the career of one of the most highly acclaimed book illustrators in the world.

David Wiesner and the Art of Wordless Storytelling features 70 original watercolors from some of Wiesner's most beloved books such as Caldecott Medal winners Tuesday (1991), The Three Pigs (2001), and Flotsam (2006).

Wiesner’s earliest artistic successes are display too, as well as sketches and notebooks revealing his time-consuming creative process.

David Wiesner and the Art of Wordless Storytelling opens October 12 and will remain at the GRAM until January 12, 2020.

Other special events taking place during the exhibition include the following:

Meijer Free Tuesdays and Thursday Nights
Free admission
10 am - 5 pm Tuesdays
5 pm - 9 pm. Thursdays

Let's Create! With David Wiesner
October 12
10:30 a.m.
Seymour Library- Grand Rapids
Free

Family Day: The Art of Wordless Storytelling
November 16
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free for GRAM members, free with admission

For more information on this exhibit and other events, visit artmuseumgr.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.