GRAM’s “Art of Wordless Storytelling” exhibit opens Oct. 12

A picture is worth a thousand words, and a new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Art Museum is featuring the career of one of the most highly acclaimed book illustrators in the world.

David Wiesner and the Art of Wordless Storytelling features 70 original watercolors from some of Wiesner's most beloved books such as Caldecott Medal winners Tuesday (1991), The Three Pigs (2001), and Flotsam (2006).

Wiesner’s earliest artistic successes are display too, as well as sketches and notebooks revealing his time-consuming creative process.

David Wiesner and the Art of Wordless Storytelling opens October 12 and will remain at the GRAM until January 12, 2020.

Other special events taking place during the exhibition include the following:

Meijer Free Tuesdays and Thursday Nights

Free admission

10 am - 5 pm Tuesdays

5 pm - 9 pm. Thursdays

Let's Create! With David Wiesner

October 12

10:30 a.m.

Seymour Library- Grand Rapids

Free

Family Day: The Art of Wordless Storytelling

November 16

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free for GRAM members, free with admission

For more information on this exhibit and other events, visit artmuseumgr.org.