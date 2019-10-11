No injuries in Kalamazoo house fire

Fire unit front night

File photo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after a house fire broke out early Friday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of Underwood Drive in Kalamazoo.

Police say the mobile home was almost fully involved when firefighters arrived.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

The home is a total loss and the Red Cross is now helping the affected family.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire; the cause is undetermined at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

