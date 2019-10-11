Nonpartisan commission announces 2020 presidential debates, includes U of M

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has announced sites and dates for three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate, to be held just weeks before Election Day in 2020.

The presidential debates are set for Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana; Oct. 15 at the University of Michigan, and Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

One vice presidential debate has been scheduled, for Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The commission says that to qualify for the debates, candidates must appear on enough state ballots to have a mathematical chance of winning a majority in the Electoral College, and have at least 15 percent support nationally in five national polls chosen in advance by the commission.

