Pedestrian hit, injured in crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A woman was hit while attempting to cross 44th Street at Breton Road just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Grand Rapids Police Lieutenant Cathy Williams says the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver involved is cooperating with the investigation and police do not believe alcohol or drugs to be a factor.

GRPD would like to remind everyone that rainy days make seeing pedestrians even harder now that the days are getting shorter. Please take your time driving and leave extra room when attempting to cross the street in the evening when traffic is heavy and visibility could be lowered.