Saddleridge Fire grows to 7,500 acres, firefighters scramble to save homes

(CNN) — Minutes after the Saddleridge Fire reached the backyard, Andro Mammo drove his siblings away from the flames behind their northern Los Angeles home as fast as he could.

“When I looked out in my backyard I saw flames and I saw how close it was, and my number one instinct wasn’t to grab clothes or anything but it was to get my little brother and my little sister,” Mammo recalled.

The wind-driven wildfire has forced tens of thousands of people like Mammo’s family to evacuate, closed portions of at least three major freeways and damaged dozens of homes.

Firefighters were scrambling to battle the Saddleridge Fire after it grew to 7,542 acres on Friday and was only 13% contained, said officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Since it started Thursday, the blaze has spread rapidly into northern Los Angeles neighborhoods and was moving north toward Santa Clarita, fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, with gusts around 60 mph.

At least 25 homes — many in the Porter Ranch area — have been destroyed, but mandatory evacuations have been called for about 23,000 homes in the affected areas, Police Chief Michel Moore and fire officials said.

This is just one of the several blazes in Southern California fueled by one of those fires has left at least one person dead, and many parts of the region are under red-flag warnings — meaning there’s a high risk of fire — into Saturday afternoon.

Moore pleaded with people to leave if they’re told to do so.

“I saw people firsthand (in evacuation zones) attempting to fight the fire with garden hoses,” far outmatched by the flames, Moore said at a news conference. “Those individuals placed not only themselves in imminent peril,” but also first responders “because of our need and desire to try to rescue them.”

“If you stay in those areas, we cannot guarantee you that we’ll be able to find you and rescue you if you’re overcome by flames,” Moore said earlier.

The Saddleridge Fire jumped two freeways

The Saddleridge Fire started around 9 p.m. ET and jumped the 210 and 5 freeways, and some parts those roads and the 405 were closed as orange embers lit up the night sky. By late Thursday it had gutted 60 acres; just hours later, it had grown to more than 4,000 acres, fire officials said.

The fire’s cause was not immediately known.

Hector Landeros, who lives in northern Los Angeles’ Sylmar neighborhood, said he heard fire trucks and police cruisers speeding through the streets as the massive flames got closer.

“In some areas, the streets have started to empty but at the front lines people are watching, waiting on the sidewalk not really knowing what to do,” he told CNN early Friday. “There are a lot of people trying to get into their neighborhoods.”

Shaun Butch said he saw flames on both sides of the freeway while driving on Interstate 5.

“Everything was engulfed in smoke and visibility was so low it was hard to drive. Everyone on the Interstate 5 north was stopped and trapped. Still was able to barely get through on the Interstate 5 north.”

Patsy Zamora said as she drove on the freeway with the fire next to the truck route, she could feel the heat through the windows.

In Porter Ranch, firefighters from neighboring Orange County arrived just in time to stop the fire from charging into Francisco and Flora Villalta’s house Friday morning.

A CNN crew watched as firefighters shot water through the spaces of the Villaltas’ fence — halting the flames right at the property’s edge after they came up the nearby hills.

“I was just crying, because (I thought) our house is gone,” Flora Villalta said. “But then … the fire truck (came). We were praying for someone.”

In Sylmar, Mojdan Darabi’s husband was spraying their house and yard with a garden hose, CNN affiliate KABC reported. They both stood outside, anxiously watching flames in the nearby hillsides.

“Yes, I’m worried, but I’m just shooting water everywhere to stop the fire from over here,” the husband said.

Poor air quality prompted school closures

Classes were canceled at about 40 schools in the Los Angeles area after poor air quality was reported, Sgt. Rudy Perez with Los Angeles School Police Department said.

Perez said all the schools in the San Fernando Valley were closed midday and all after-school activities were canceled Friday.

A number of colleges and other schools also closed Friday because of the fire, including California State University Northridge and Los Angeles Mission College in Sylmar.

The Los Angeles Unified school district closed dozens of schools and said bus service throughout the district would be delayed.

Classes in the Santa Clarita area also are being canceled, officials said.

It’s one of multiple fires in the region

The Saddleridge Fire is one of several burning in Southern California.

Another blaze — the Sandalwood Fire in Calimesa, some 70 miles east of Los Angeles — has killed at least one person, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Details about that death weren’t immediately available.

The fire, which started as a trash fire that spread to vegetation, has destroyed at least 76 structures since it began Thursday afternoon, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said. It has burned more than 820 acres and was at least 10% contained by Friday morning.

Capt. Fernando Herrera of Cal Fire Riverside told CNN affiliate KABC the blaze “completely went out of control” due to the Santa Ana winds.

“It started just eating up vegetation as fast as the eye can see,” he said.

Residents are under mandatory evacuation orders, and 250 firefighters are assigned to the area.

Less than 20 miles away in Moreno Valley, the Reche Fire has burned at least 350 acres and was 40% contained. The fire went from 100 to 200 acres in about 90 minutes, before nearly doubling two hours later. Mandatory evacuations have been issued in surrounding areas, and the cause is under investigation.

Southern California Edison cut power to almost 24,000 customers Thursday to prevent wildfires caused by high winds downing live power equipment.

In Northern California, utility Pacific Gas & Electric also cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers this week, similarly hoping to prevent wildfires during windy conditions.

