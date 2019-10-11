Sounds of the Game: Peter Stuursma

Posted 12:45 AM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:49AM, October 11, 2019

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope football team came away with a 51-0 win over No. 24 Trine on Saturday and now the Dutch are preparing for Albion's high-powered offense this weekend for Homecoming. Head coach Peter Stuursma brought us inside the team's practice with FOX 17 Sounds of the Game.

