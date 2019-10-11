Spinelli wants you to join him at HSWM’s “Howl N’ Boo”

Posted 11:40 AM, October 11, 2019, by

Say hello to Spinelli! He's one of the Humane Society of West Michigan's educational dogs. For Halloween, he decided to dress up as a dinosaur, and wants you and the family to join him and a few other educational dogs at Howl N' Boo on Friday.

From 6 to 9 p.m. the kids can have a spooktacular night of fun at the Humane Society of West Michigan. Kids can enjoy popcorn and a movie, trick or treating around the shelter, a costume contest and more. Email adahl@hswestmi.org to register!

Plus on Saturday, Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting another Empty the Shelters and HSWM is participating! Dogs will be only $25 to adopt and cats and critters will be fee waived during this event. Pre-approval is not required but recommended. Kittens and puppies will not be available. All available animals will be posted online, so be sure to start looking for your new best friend!

